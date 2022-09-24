ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY

Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Breaking: Car Enters Siuslaw at Port Boat Ramp

A woman who drove a red Honda into the Siuslaw River has apparently been detained. The car went into the. water at the port of Siuslaw dock. Jay Cable at the Bridgeport market and wine shop witnessed some of the action there. Cable said while he watched the vehicle continued...
FLORENCE, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Public Safety
kezi.com

Human body found near Florence grocery store

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
FLORENCE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play

Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Family without home after Roseburg house fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Box on the roof: City sets public hearing

Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
ALBANY, OR

