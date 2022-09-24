Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY
Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
kezi.com
Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road. Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from...
kezi.com
Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
kcfmradio.com
Breaking: Car Enters Siuslaw at Port Boat Ramp
A woman who drove a red Honda into the Siuslaw River has apparently been detained. The car went into the. water at the port of Siuslaw dock. Jay Cable at the Bridgeport market and wine shop witnessed some of the action there. Cable said while he watched the vehicle continued...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Lebanon-Express
Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
kezi.com
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
Plane crash site near Mount Jefferson found, 1 dead: United States Coast Guard
A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.
hh-today.com
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
KTVL
OSU Beavers focus on getting their offense back up and running after Saturday's game
It felt like there was a little Deja vu in Reser stadium air on Saturday night. Oregon state down by three with a little more than a minute to go. Beavers knowing in the back of their mind that they were in the same situation just over two weeks ago.
Comments / 0