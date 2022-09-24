ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat

22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
FOX Sports

Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
SkySports

Memphis Grizzlies: Fan perspective on the big talking points

Grizzlies superfan Steve Kirk assesses the 2021-22 season for his team, and then casts an eye ahead to the 2022-23 campaign for Memphis. Where my love for the NBA and the Grizzlies came from... I travelled to America with my brother in 2014 with very little interest or knowledge of...
