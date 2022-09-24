Read full article on original website
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
A California woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, from Fresno, California, is charged with:. Five counts of wire fraud. One count of aggravated identity theft. Four counts of making and subscribing...
Tribal state relations director discusses sovereignty, communication with Minnesota agencies
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced this month the promotion of Patina Park to executive director of tribal state relations, where she will continue to serve as a direct link between the state’s 11 tribal nations and tribal communities. In 2021, state government officials put...
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Charges: Teen couple tortured young children while babysitting in St. Paul
Two teenagers have been charged with torturing and abusing two young children while babysitting them at a St. Paul home. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19 from St. Paul, have been charged with two counts each of child torture. Court documents state the ages of the victims...
One woman's mission to turn out the Native vote in Minnesota's midterm elections
Voting begins Friday, Sept. 23 for the midterm elections including more than 200 state races including governor and attorney general. Minnesota has consistently had some of the highest voter turnout in the country. But in the last big election in 2020, even Minnesota officials were surprised at the turnout of...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
After tragedy, Minnesota family launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
DESTIN, Florida — A Minnesota family is behind a first-of-its-kind alert system that debuted in Florida this week. Aqua Alert is similar to an Amber Alert system but for missing boaters and kayakers. On Feb. 13, 2021, David Schink, 61, went out in his kayak while in Destin, Florida...
Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
St. Paul teens face torture charges after 2 children had cigarette burns, extensive bruising
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. Two 19-year-olds face felony charges of child torture in what a doctor described as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in decades, a set of charges detail. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, and Jamie Rae...
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Dedication Ceremony Held for Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A dedication ceremony was held yesterday for a new memorial on the State Capitol Mall in St. Paul. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the event, which featured five Medal of Honor recipients: Thomas Kelley, James Sprayberry, Leroy Petry, Michael Fitzmaurice, and Robert Patterson. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the Department of Defense, it is "conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
