Knoxville, TN

Tennessee-Florida first-half highlights

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is hosting No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee leads the Gators, 17-14, at halftime.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

A look at highlights from Tony Vitello’s appearance on ESPN “College GameDay”

Following the first half, Vols Wire looks game highlights after two quarters. Tennessee-Florida first half highlights are listed below.

The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
KNOXVILLE, TN
