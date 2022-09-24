ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Long-Range Shots Give Ithaca 2-0 Win Over Clarkson

Potsdam, NY - Two shots from outside the penalty area proved accurate enough to put the Clarkson University Women's Soccer team on the downside of a 2-0 decision to Ithaca College on Saturday afternoon at Hantz Field. The Golden Knights saw their mark fall to 5-3-1 overall and 0-2-0 in...
Nickels and Chateauneuf Top Runners for CU at Hoffmann Invite

Canton, NY – For the second straight week freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf Tyler Nickels were the top runners for the Clarkson University Cross Country team as the Golden Knights competed at the annual Ronald Hoffmann Invitational held on the campus of St. Lawrence University. The Golden Knights' men finished seventh...
CU Golfers Sit in Second at Midway Point of Oswego Fall Golf Invite

Oswego, NY – Senior Casey Ditzel Andrew Palmatier of the Clarkson University Golf team each finished in the top dozen participants on Saturday as the Golden Knights sit in second place at the halfway point of the Oswego State Fall Golf Invitational, held at the par-71 Oswego Country Club.
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A lottery ticket worth over $9,200 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was for the September 24th Take 5 drawing. It was sold at K&P Stop-N-Shop at 198 Robinson Street. The value of the winning ticket was $9,265.50. The winning numbers for the Take 5...
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
