clarksonathletics.com
Long-Range Shots Give Ithaca 2-0 Win Over Clarkson
Potsdam, NY - Two shots from outside the penalty area proved accurate enough to put the Clarkson University Women's Soccer team on the downside of a 2-0 decision to Ithaca College on Saturday afternoon at Hantz Field. The Golden Knights saw their mark fall to 5-3-1 overall and 0-2-0 in...
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
clarksonathletics.com
Nickels and Chateauneuf Top Runners for CU at Hoffmann Invite
Canton, NY – For the second straight week freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf Tyler Nickels were the top runners for the Clarkson University Cross Country team as the Golden Knights competed at the annual Ronald Hoffmann Invitational held on the campus of St. Lawrence University. The Golden Knights' men finished seventh...
clarksonathletics.com
CU Golfers Sit in Second at Midway Point of Oswego Fall Golf Invite
Oswego, NY – Senior Casey Ditzel Andrew Palmatier of the Clarkson University Golf team each finished in the top dozen participants on Saturday as the Golden Knights sit in second place at the halfway point of the Oswego State Fall Golf Invitational, held at the par-71 Oswego Country Club.
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A lottery ticket worth over $9,200 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was for the September 24th Take 5 drawing. It was sold at K&P Stop-N-Shop at 198 Robinson Street. The value of the winning ticket was $9,265.50. The winning numbers for the Take 5...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
From Gettysburg to Chattanooga, the soldiers of the 149th N.Y. regiment from Syracuse fought bravely during the Civil War
On September 22, 1862, spurred by the Union victory at Antietam where nearly 23,000 men were killed or wounded in just 12 hours repelling Robert E. Lee’s first attempted invasion of the North, President Abraham Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. This revolutionary executive order stated that on January...
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
