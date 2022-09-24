Read full article on original website
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The three constants in our forecast (sunshine, low humidity and a bit of breeze) will continue again today, and really for the rest of the workweek. Highs have easily made their way into the upper 70s across central and south Alabama, which is upwards of 10° cooler than normal... but no one is complaining, because we finally have some fall-like weather that looks to stick around for the foreseeable future.
FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful stretch of weather continues for the next few days across Alabama! Expect more bright sunshine, warm afternoons and cool, pleasant nights for most of the foreseeable future. Highs head for the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight temperatures dropping mainly into the 50s. The one issue - some moisture from Hurricane Ian could bring rain to mainly east Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with a north wind around 5 mph. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s region wide with some patchy fog possible along area lakes and rivers. Tuesday will be sunny with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Winds...
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: No threat of rain for Alabama most of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times through the week, and especially by the end of the week due to the pressure gradient wind field around approaching Hurricane Ian. Now much of Alabama is under a Fire Weather Watch as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our fire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
Parts of Alabama will be under a higher than normal risk for wildfires both today and Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the combination of dry air and breezy winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfires -- and outdoor burning will be a bad idea. A red flag...
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does it stick around for?. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does...
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Alabama is gearing up to help the state of Florida with the damages expected from Hurricane Ian and to assist evacuees forced from their homes by the storm, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced today. The storm had strengthened and was expected to be a powerful Category 4 hurricane as...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
