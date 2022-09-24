ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Elevated fire danger today, breeziness continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The three constants in our forecast (sunshine, low humidity and a bit of breeze) will continue again today, and really for the rest of the workweek. Highs have easily made their way into the upper 70s across central and south Alabama, which is upwards of 10° cooler than normal... but no one is complaining, because we finally have some fall-like weather that looks to stick around for the foreseeable future.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Fantastic Fall Weather with No Impacts from Hurricane Ian in Alabama

FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Ian goes east of us, wildfire concerns exist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful stretch of weather continues for the next few days across Alabama! Expect more bright sunshine, warm afternoons and cool, pleasant nights for most of the foreseeable future. Highs head for the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight temperatures dropping mainly into the 50s. The one issue - some moisture from Hurricane Ian could bring rain to mainly east Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking a drop in temperatures this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with a north wind around 5 mph. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s region wide with some patchy fog possible along area lakes and rivers. Tuesday will be sunny with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Winds...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
alabamanews.net

Great Weather for Alabama; Major Hurricane Ian Tampa Bound

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: No threat of rain for Alabama most of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times through the week, and especially by the end of the week due to the pressure gradient wind field around approaching Hurricane Ian. Now much of Alabama is under a Fire Weather Watch as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our fire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#First Alert#South Alabama#Gulf Coast#Tropical Storm Ian
Calhoun Journal

Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Impact of Hurricane Ian

Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does it stick around for?. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
WSFA

Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy