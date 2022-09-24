Read full article on original website
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Dennis Rodman Called Ron Harper 'Michael Jordan Before Michael Jordan': "He Probably Could’ve Been The Best Player Ever If He Didn’t Have That Knee Injury."
The Chicago Bulls teams in the late 90s are often remembered primarily for Michael Jordan, and then his supportive tandem of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. All are Hall Of Famers and players that are remembered as legends of the game, with the success of the three-peat being credited to them. But that era of the Bulls wasn't just built by those three, there were other players on the roster that deserve their fair share of the credit.
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews
Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
NBA・
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBA・
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a very successful season with the best record in the entire NBA (64-18). They were the top seed in the Western Conference and looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost...
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals What Drives Him To Return To The NBA Year After Year: "My Paycheck..."
In San Antonio, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is gearing his team up for another long NBA season. While the Spurs are not expected to be very competitive in the West this season, Popovich is sure to keep them somewhat relevant as one of the wisest and most experienced voices in the league.
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL・
