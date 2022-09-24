ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

Brian Kelly says Jayden Daniels is progressing as a passer for LSU football. Here's how.

BATON ROUGE - The biggest concern surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels after his three seasons with Arizona State football was his ability to read defenses. Could he be decisive? Could he scan the field and go from receiver to receiver on his reads and not bail out of the pocket too early? Could he do it all while playing in the toughest conference in college football?
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Is Harold Perkins a star already? Answering 5 LSU football questions after New Mexico win

BATON ROUGE - There wasn't a lot to take away from LSU football's 38-0 beatdown against New Mexico on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) were dominant from the jump while the Lobos (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) were fortunate to only be down 17-0 at halftime. Once the final whistle blew, LSU outgained New Mexico 633 to 88 in total yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU football QB Jayden Daniels exits game after injury vs. New Mexico

BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the third quarter of LSU football's 38-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday. On fourth down and four and LSU leading 17-0, Daniels scrambled to his left for a 16-yard gain and a first down but was taken down violently by two Lobos defenders at the end of the play. He appeared to hit his head on the turf on the tackle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

White Castle stays unbeaten after 38-13 victory against Livonia

Basic components do all the work when building a successful football program, and those factors helped White Castle remain unbeaten last Friday in Week 4 action. The Bulldogs took an early lead, responded quickly when the opponent fought back and used extra efforts to seal a victory. It was the...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
postsouth.com

Baker topples East Iberville, 38-20, in non-district action

The young East Iberville Tigers got momentum off a strong offensive showing from junior quarterback Trey Perkins, but Baker managed to hold off EIHS, 38-20, in non-district action last week. The visiting Tigers slipped to 1-3 for the season but return home Friday for action against Pine (4-0). Perkins propelled...
BAKER, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine unstoppable in 50-0 rout over Istrouma

Four weeks of the 2022 high school football season are in the books, and the Plaquemine Green Devils have shown no loss in momentum. The Green Devils headed to Baton Rouge last Friday for their toughest opponent yet this season, but it did not affect their momentum. Senior quarterback Mike...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases plummet 28.9%

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,992 new cases. That's down 28.9% from the previous week's tally of 5,618 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo slated for Saturday in Grosse Tete

A celebration of the life and culture of the Atchafalaya Basin will highlight the festivities at the Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, surrounded by massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete at 17525 La. 77 on Bayou Grosse Tete, just off Interstate 10 at Exit 139.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

