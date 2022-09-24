Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Teammates support Ladd McConkey during rough showing
For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.
Five facts about NC State's Week 5 opponent: Clemson
1. Clemson has the longest home win streak in college football. The Tigers have won 36 straight games at Memorial Stadium. That's substantially more than No. 2 on the list, which is Oregon at 21. It's also worth noting State checks in at fifth with 13 consecutive wins at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Missouri week
The Georgia Bulldogs are one-third of the way through the regular season, and at this point they remain the nation's top-ranked team. The Bulldogs will look to build on their strong start to 2022 on Saturday, when they face their second SEC road test of the season. Georgia is headed...
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Dabo Swinney previews N.C. State matchup in Tuesday press conference
On Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly in-season press conference to preview No. 5 Clemson's matchup vs. No. 10 N.C. State on Saturday in Clemson (7:30 p.m. on ABC). "This is what a top-10 game should look like," Swinney said. "Very experienced team that we are getting to...
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
