Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football: Teammates support Ladd McConkey during rough showing

For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Five facts about NC State's Week 5 opponent: Clemson

1. Clemson has the longest home win streak in college football. The Tigers have won 36 straight games at Memorial Stadium. That's substantially more than No. 2 on the list, which is Oregon at 21. It's also worth noting State checks in at fifth with 13 consecutive wins at Carter-Finley Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia

Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
Kirby Smart
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush

Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home

An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

