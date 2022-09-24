Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Do Revenge.The Netflix film Do Revenge is a campy teen reimagining of Strangers on a Train. Two teen girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), agree to exact revenge on each other’s tormentors, Drea’s being her ex-boyfriend and Eleanor’s being a girl who spread rumors about her being a predator. The film takes various twists and turns, as one would expect from a movie inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and Patricia Highsmith. But the reimagining of the classic story allows for room to grow, and it becomes not just a story of revenge, but a story about forgiveness, and a commentary on Generation Z’s struggles to decide who and what deserves forgiveness, and all the intricacies and gray areas that come up in those discussions.

