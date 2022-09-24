Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
ComicBook
Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com Arriving Valentines 2023
Today was an exciting day for Netflix fans as the streaming service presented new content during its global event, TUDUM. They shared new looks at many of their upcoming shows, posted funny bloopers from your favorites, and revealed trailers for some new movies. It was also announced that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will be returning to their rom-com roots in a new movie titled Your Place or Mine.
Collider
From 'Mean Girls' to 'Heathers': 9 Iconic Movies (And 1 Iconic Album) That Influenced ‘Do Revenge'
In the new Netflix black comedy film Do Revenge, Eleanor (Maya Hawke) declares herself “a disciple of the '90s teen movie,” and the same could be said for director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who considers these high school movies “part of her DNA as a person.” Do Revenge has all the hallmarks of a high school chick flick: the nerdy new girl undergoes a makeover montage, only to experience Shakespearean-like backstabbing and betrayal.
Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’
A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which includes writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips, commends Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production.” The statement, obtained by People, expresses that “allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false.” “As a...
TV’s Epic Battle for Holiday Movies: How Candace Cameron Bure Became the Conservative Queen of Christmas
Candace Cameron Bure was the undisputed queen of Hallmark Channel’s slate of popular holiday fare, with more than 30 credits to her name. Who could forget her work as a high-strung doctor who moves to Alaska in “Christmas Under Wraps”? OK, just because you haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge hit. The 2014 made-for-TV movie has the distinction of being the most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever, landing almost 6 million viewers on its debut airing. (In fact, she stars in four of Hallmark’s top 10 most-watched Christmas premieres.) So, when Bure, 46, split with Hallmark to...
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
If There Was An Academy Award Given For "Best Monologue In A Motion Picture," Which Scenes Would've For Sure Won?
Scenes so good, they literally require no other actors.
Collider
From 'To Kill A Mockingbird' to 'The Great Gatsby': 10 of the Best Must-Read Classic Novels
Apart from sitting in front of a screen, picking up a book also makes for an entertaining leisure activity that allows one to kill time, dwelling on countless immersive stories. Although there are a great number of contemporary books that are definitely worth the read, some pieces are simply, timelessly brilliant.
Lori Loughlin To Star In ‘Fall Into Winter’ Romantic Comedy At Great American Family
Lori Loughlin is returning to Great American Family to headline Fall Into Winter, her first romantic comedy for the network. The casting follows Loughlin’s appearance on the network in When Hope Calls Christmas in a reprisal of her role of Abigail Stanton from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart. Fall Into Winter begins production October 23 for premiere in January 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great...
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling's Original Ending Was Quite Different From Final Film
Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde’s sophomore venture into directing, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, premiered last Friday among wild behind-the-scenes stories and alleged feuds between cast members. However, according to critics, the movie itself fails to intrigue as much as its offscreen stories: it currently sits at a 38% approval rate at RottenTomatoes. The story follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a housewife who seems to live in a perfect world with her perfect husband Jack (Harry Styles), but where everything changes when she starts noticing there’s something wrong in her suburban neighborhood.
Collider
How ‘Do Revenge’ Captures Gen-Z’s Struggle with Forgiveness
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Do Revenge.The Netflix film Do Revenge is a campy teen reimagining of Strangers on a Train. Two teen girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), agree to exact revenge on each other’s tormentors, Drea’s being her ex-boyfriend and Eleanor’s being a girl who spread rumors about her being a predator. The film takes various twists and turns, as one would expect from a movie inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and Patricia Highsmith. But the reimagining of the classic story allows for room to grow, and it becomes not just a story of revenge, but a story about forgiveness, and a commentary on Generation Z’s struggles to decide who and what deserves forgiveness, and all the intricacies and gray areas that come up in those discussions.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things,' and More Expected to Top This Year's Most Popular Halloween Costumes
Though we can't speak for everyone, "Halloween costume ideas" occupies its very own portion of our brain each year. From the first of every November the cycle rinses and repeats as the pop culture zeitgeist churns out infinitely more inspiration for the perfect costume the following October. Whether you're looking to stand apart from the crowd this Halloween — or you aim to crush the competition — fashion expert Maria Loizou from Karen Millen has the predictions for 2022's most popular costumes you'll see at the upcoming spooky festivities.
Collider
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Poster Teases a Connection From Beyond the Grave
A new poster released today is leaving us with more giddyness as we await the arrival of the small screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is rising from the grave and heading to Netflix on October 5. The image reveals a startled Craig (Jaeden Martell) as he presses his ear against a freshly dug grave, nervous as to what he’s about to hear from below. Written across the center of the poster are the words “some connections never die”, alluding to the supernatural correspondence happening between the feature’s two main characters.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Trailer Breakdown: Save Who You Can Save
With this year’s The Last of Us Day, we finally got our first look at the highly anticipated TV adaptation of one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. Starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey), across a post-apocalyptic United States.
