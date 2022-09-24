Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video
Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager ends after this season
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager is nearing its end.
Shane McClanahan voted Rays’ team MVP
ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan prefers to do his winning on the mound and give credit to his Rays teammates afterward. Presented with the news that he was voted the Don Zimmer Most Valuable Player by the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, McClanahan was knocked a little off his game.
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
Hurricane Ian forces Rays to alter postseason ticket-sale schedule
The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced changes to their postseason ticket sales as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Florida coast. The Rays are vying for a wild-card spot as the regular season is in the midst of its final two weeks. The 84-win Tampa Bay team is in the second wild-card spot entering the day, only three games behind wild-card leader Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are only up a half-game on the Seattle Mariners.
J.D. Martinez batting fourth for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox listed J.D. Martinez as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Martinez will bat cleanup as Boston's designated hitter while Bobby Dalbec moves to third base and Rafael Devers catches a breather. Martinez has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
Cardinals: Fantasy Football Impact of A.J. Green's Injury
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of weapons in their receiving corps. Who will step up in A.J. Green's potential absence?
Trey Mancini not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. In 560 plate appearances this season, Mancini has a .244 batting average with a .725 OPS, 18 home runs,...
