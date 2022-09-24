Read full article on original website
Argument leads to shooting near 40th and Custer; 1 injured, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police arrested a woman after a shooting near 40th and Custer on Tuesday. According to police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman shot a 41-year-old woman during an argument.
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
WATCH: Milwaukee police seek suspects in burglary near Teutonia and Garfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
Racine County inmate charged in Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer
A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.
Southeast Wisconsin police chases
A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26.
WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby
Milwaukee police say a home near 27th and Ruby was hit by several bullets early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Milwaukee man fatally shot near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was fatally shot while in a vehicle near 53rd and Villard early Sunday, Sept. 25. Police said the victim died at the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
Arson charges filed against Racine County man
RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
