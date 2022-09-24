ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Charlie Ward
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Daily News#The Big Apple#The Cleveland Cavaliers
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long’s Travel Plans

We now have more details about Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics suspended the head coach after learning he had an “intimate relationship” with a female staffer. Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman reportedly accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” toward her, which prompted the Celtics to get involved. After conducting a series of internal interviews, the team decided to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy