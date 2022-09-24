Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
NBA・
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
Complex
Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long’s Travel Plans
We now have more details about Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics suspended the head coach after learning he had an “intimate relationship” with a female staffer. Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman reportedly accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” toward her, which prompted the Celtics to get involved. After conducting a series of internal interviews, the team decided to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player
The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Comments / 0