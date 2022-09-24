Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Related
Skillets to Open Delray Beach Location This Winter
By our count, it will be the fourteenth location for the local brand
downbeach.com
Margate Funfest draws to a close with Steve & Cookies Dog Show
MARGATE – They came in all shapes and sizes in celebration of man’s best friend. Pups, pugs and pedigrees rare in linage took the stage at Steve & Cookies Dog Show Sunday to close out a weekend of festivities at the Funfest by the Bay. For a time...
New restaurant, three stores in, one longtime eatery out at Mall at Wellington Green
WELLINGTON — One Cuban-inspired café and three stores selling jewelry, sneakers and health supplements are in at the Mall at Wellington Green — and a longtime restaurant is out. The Ford Garage restaurant closed this month. It made the announcement by posting a sign on the the...
WSVN-TV
Hotels, residential areas begin to experience flooding in Hollywood due to Ian and king tide
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has already begun in Hollywood as heavy rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian combined with king tides. On Tuesday, Rich Surdel rushed inside with his luggage to try and avoid the rain. “I’m down probably two to three times every month during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bocamag.com
Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner
Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
Click10.com
City of Hollywood prepares for heavy rainfall in areas known for flooding
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida is feeling the impact from Hurricane Ian as the entire region is under a Tropical Storm Warning. There is also a tornado and flood watch in effect. One area that is very prone to flooding is Hollywood, where there are caution signs for flooded...
cw34.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
downbeach.com
Margate parents invited to kick-off the school year at Sofia’s
MARGATE – The Margate Education Foundation will hold a kick-off event 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sofia’s Restaurant on Amherst Avenue. Parents are invited to join the foundation to learn about annual events, volunteer opportunties and ways to get involved in the educational enrichment of the students of the M]argate City school district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend
South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL
You are reading: Things to do in juno | 11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL. Juno Beach lies on a pretty barrier island just south of Jupiter and north of West Palm Beach on South Florida’s east coast. A haven for nature lovers and those who appreciate fantastic water views, this quaint town is sandwiched between the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help
Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
fau.edu
3 br, 2 bath House - 2228 Raleigh St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - Beautifully Remodeled 3bed 2bath home in the heart of Hollywood. Great entertaining space inside and out . Come see this beauty today. (RLNE7709544)
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
secretmiami.com
This Iconic Miami Mall Is Celebrating Its 60th Birthday
Dadeland Mall opened its doors on October 1, 1962 with a massive seahorse fountain that graced the main entrance and department stores like Burdine’s, Jordan Marsh, Food Fair grocery, Gray Drug and so much more. Throughout the decades, it has become the go-to mall for some of the community’s most unforgettable memories – from a baby’s first visit with Santa to first jobs, prom dress shopping, engagement ring purchases and everything in between.
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center and Chick-fil-A on Boca Agenda
On Wednesday, the Boca Raton City Council likely will approve the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. In his memo to the council, City Manager Leif Ahnell recommends approval. Last month, the council delayed a vote on that 1.8-acre parcel because of differences between the city and The Center for Arts and Innovation (TCA&I) over liability issues. TCA&I President Andrea Virgin told me Monday, however, that the two sides crafted a compromise after three weeks of negotiation. TCA&I’s board, Virgin said, already has “executed the documents.”
WPBF News 25
2 people hospitalized, building evacuated after confirmed tornado in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital and a building has been evacuated after a confirmed tornado went through the Kings Point Community Tuesday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Kings Point is a community for people who are 55 years or older.
thecoastalstar.com
Pay It Forward: Boca Raton Mayor's Ball; Boca West Country Club
The affair organized by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton will celebrate city visionaries past and present at a black-tie dinner dance that raises funds to support health and wellness needs in the community. Time is 6:30 p.m. Cost is $400. Call 561-392-5166 or visit rotarydowntownbocaraton.org. ABOVE: (l-r, sitting) Jeff Weber, Rosie Inguanzo-Martin, Nicole Whitney, Ingrid Fulmer; (standing) Gloria Wank, Dr. Ron Rubin, Arlene Herson, Constance Scott, Marilyn Wilson, Kim Champion, Bruce Spizler, David Eltringham, Jon Kaye, Jonathan Whitney, Dyana Kenney, Howard Tai, Linda Petrakis, Alan Kaye, Gwen Herb, Dr. Allen Konis and Shaheer Hosh. Photo provided by Gina Fontana.
Comments / 0