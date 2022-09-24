ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
MINNESOTA STATE
(UPDATE) Teenage St. Paul Shooting Victim Found Alive

UPDATE - The young woman was located this afternoon and was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound on one of her legs. St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a St. Paul teenager who may have been the victim of a shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Dedication Ceremony Held for Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A dedication ceremony was held yesterday for a new memorial on the State Capitol Mall in St. Paul. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the event, which featured five Medal of Honor recipients: Thomas Kelley, James Sprayberry, Leroy Petry, Michael Fitzmaurice, and Robert Patterson. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the Department of Defense, it is "conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
MINNESOTA STATE
UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare

UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
MADDOCK, ND
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?

It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Rare “Triple Dip” La Nina To Impact Winter in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

NOAA is predicting another La Nina this year and says it will impact weather in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin this winter. This is the third straight year with a La Nina weather pattern and that is extremely rare - It's only happened twice in the last 70-years. Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said La Nina influences temperature and precipitation. Find out what that means for the winter of 2022/2023 below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota

Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
