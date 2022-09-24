Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Yardbarker
Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
theScore
Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video
Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay
De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
Yardbarker
49ers Elevate DT Akeem Spence To Active Roster
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017. The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick....
NFL・
thecheyennepost.com
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
