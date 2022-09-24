Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
willmarradio.com
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
voiceofalexandria.com
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
fox9.com
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
A California woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, from Fresno, California, is charged with:. Five counts of wire fraud. One count of aggravated identity theft. Four counts of making and subscribing...
Paul Gazelka raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has raised more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka...
Minnesota organization helps rehome Ukrainians in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been seven months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainian civilians, to find safety and support with families in other countries, including right here in the United States. "Our sponsor family today has been working feverishly to get ready for the Ukrainian family arriving,...
boreal.org
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
FOX 21 Online
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
mprnews.org
One woman's mission to turn out the Native vote in Minnesota's midterm elections
Voting begins Friday, Sept. 23 for the midterm elections including more than 200 state races including governor and attorney general. Minnesota has consistently had some of the highest voter turnout in the country. But in the last big election in 2020, even Minnesota officials were surprised at the turnout of...
