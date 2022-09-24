ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case

(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
Minnesota organization helps rehome Ukrainians in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been seven months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainian civilians, to find safety and support with families in other countries, including right here in the United States. "Our sponsor family today has been working feverishly to get ready for the Ukrainian family arriving,...
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking

DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
