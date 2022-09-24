Read full article on original website
Clark woman who was South Dakota’s oldest resident dies at 107
CLARK, S.D.–A woman who was honored in July by the South Dakota Health Care Association as the oldest resident of the state has passed away at the age of 107. Hazel Ness died Friday at a care facility in Clark. Hazel Christopherson was born on May 17, 1915, and...
Find Out Why This South Dakota Home Is Only $15,000
Here's a home that is on the market in Huron for only $15,000! Has the seller lost their mind? Are they just feeling generous and willing to sell their home for pennies on the dollar?. This is a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home built in 1965. If you look at the...
No one hurt in Huron camper fire
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron. The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say...
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Marian Pedersen, 92, of Madison
MADISON — Marian Pedersen, 92, of Madison, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Madison Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Skroch Funeral Chapel in Flandreau, with burial in Richland Township Cemetery in Inwood, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Global Polymer plans expansion in Madison
A large expansion is underway for a Madison manufacturer. Global Polymer recently broke ground on an addition to their current facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, which will allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. Global Polymer is investing more than ten-million dollars into their Madison plant,...
Scottie Gibson, 74, of St. Lawrence
ST. LAWRENCE — Scottie Gibson, 74, of St. Lawrence, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, all at Reck Funeral Home in Miller. A Graveside service will be...
Olson leads Tigers in Pierre
FORT PIERRE — Matthew Olson shot an 83 to lead Huron during the Pierre JV Invite held Thursday at Dunes Golf Course. Brenden Moennig of Pierre turned in the low round of 66 to win the event, while Jackson Ravellette of Aberdeen was second at 71. Kyler Senger of Aberdeen and Kelan Harris of Pierre both carded 73s.
Elkton-Lake Benton shuts out Sharks
ELKTON – The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks remained undefeated with a 50-0 mercy rule victory over the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks Friday in Elkton. The Elks moved to 6-0 on the season behind 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground and 186 yards and four scores through the air from quarterback Ryan Krog.
Aberdeen Central wins Friday against Tigers
HURON — After a very hard-fought first half, the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles dominated the time of possession and the scoreboard in the second half, defeating the Huron Tigers 24-7 Friday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers and Golden eagles traded three-and-out opening drives. After a pair of runs gained...
Area volleyball 9-24-22
HURON — Wolsey-Wessington, which is ranked fifth in the Class B volleyball poll, swept James Valley Christian in a 281 Conference match on Thursday. The Lady Warbirds used set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-12 to improve to 10-2. Mya Boomsma was 27 of 32 attacking with 11 kills...
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
