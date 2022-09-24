The Packers are not known to make any big free agent signings. They often will let big name free agents leave and sign more value players. There are advantages and disadvantages to this strategy but when the Packers hit on a free agent, it looks great for the organization. This offseason, the Packers took flyers on a lot of free agents. Pat O’Donnell is the Packers best free agent signing this year.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO