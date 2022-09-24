ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers OL David Bakhtiari expected to play vs. Buccaneers

At long last, the wait appears to be over for the Green Bay Packers. The day may have started off with bad news about Sammy Watkins, but is ending with great news about David Bakhtiari. According to Bill Huber at Sports Illustrated, the five-time All-Pro left tackle is expected to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pat O’Donnell Is The Packers Best Free Agent Signing

The Packers are not known to make any big free agent signings. They often will let big name free agents leave and sign more value players. There are advantages and disadvantages to this strategy but when the Packers hit on a free agent, it looks great for the organization. This offseason, the Packers took flyers on a lot of free agents. Pat O’Donnell is the Packers best free agent signing this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy