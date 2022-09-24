ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
Dane Dunning has hip surgery, spring status for Texas Rangers uncertain

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected...
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return this season

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday. La Russa, 77, the oldest manager in MLB this year who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, was advised by his doctors not to return for the team’s final 11 games, the Chicago Tribune reported.
