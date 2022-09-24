Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
ESPN
Dane Dunning has hip surgery, spring status for Texas Rangers uncertain
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected...
Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds
Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to
FOX Sports
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return this season
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday. La Russa, 77, the oldest manager in MLB this year who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, was advised by his doctors not to return for the team’s final 11 games, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, Steven Kwan Named AL, NL Players of the Week
After both players etched their names in baseball history over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso were named National League Players of the Week, Monday, while Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was named American League Player of the Week, presented by Chevrolet.
