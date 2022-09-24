ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Georgia DB Javon Bullard facing DUI charge

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and six other misdemeanors. Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. ET and released on bonds totaling $4,250 at 8:30 a.m, according to campus police. He was charged with DUI under the age of 21;...
ATHENS, GA

