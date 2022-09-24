Read full article on original website
Related
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
WXII 12
What games are postponed by Ian?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hawks defense smothers Winston-Salem State
MURFREESBORO – Chowan’s defense held Winston-Salem State to 164 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers as the Hawks defeated the Rams 21-7 in CIAA action here Saturday evening at Garrison Stadium. Junior linebacker Bernico Perofeta led the defense with 13 tackles and a sack. Montre Moore,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
archyworldys.com
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
RELATED PEOPLE
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
wfmynews2.com
More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WXII 12
Debate over land in Happy Hill neighborhood in Winston-Salem continues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The debate over what to do with nine acres in a Winston-Salem community continues. The Arts Based School removed its bid to buy land in Happy Hill, a neighborhood in the East Ward, after the community spoke up, saying the land was designated for affordable housing and should stay that way.
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Shonda Stone’s Epic “Stone Island Soiree” in High Point, North Carolina
Certified Event Planner, Interior Designer, Realtor, and soon-to-be Pilot, Shonda Stone, is the ultimate boss lady and we are thrilled to present her company’s fabulous rebranding celebration!. For the last 16 years, multi-faceted entrepreneur, LaShonda Stone, has been operating under Mansion House of Designs creating weddings, lux events, and...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
Comments / 0