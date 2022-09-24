ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

What games are postponed by Ian?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hawks defense smothers Winston-Salem State

MURFREESBORO – Chowan’s defense held Winston-Salem State to 164 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers as the Hawks defeated the Rams 21-7 in CIAA action here Saturday evening at Garrison Stadium. Junior linebacker Bernico Perofeta led the defense with 13 tackles and a sack. Montre Moore,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
archyworldys.com

Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?

The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tommy Bowden
Dabo Swinney
Tyler Davis
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
CANDLER, NC
wfmynews2.com

More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
#Clemson Football#College Football#Clemson Tigers#Football Team#American Football#Success
WNCT

Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family's door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wake Forest University

