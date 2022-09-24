Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
willmarradio.com
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
voiceofalexandria.com
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
A California woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, from Fresno, California, is charged with:. Five counts of wire fraud. One count of aggravated identity theft. Four counts of making and subscribing...
Paul Gazelka raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has raised more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTIP
Tribal state relations director discusses sovereignty, communication with Minnesota agencies
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced this month the promotion of Patina Park to executive director of tribal state relations, where she will continue to serve as a direct link between the state’s 11 tribal nations and tribal communities. In 2021, state government officials put...
boreal.org
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements
"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
KIMT
BCA continues to investigate "concerning" swatting trend; promotes See it, Say it, Send it app
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're continuing to learn more about the hoax 911 calls made to Minnesota dispatch centers this week as part of a large swatting campaign. The false calls were made about active shooters at school districts cross the state. On Wednesday in Rochester law enforcement agencies were called...
Cortez Masto campaign digital director promoted Minnesota Freedom Fund that later bailed out accused murderer
The digital director for Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign contributed to and helped promote the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has a history of bailing out violent criminals. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which raised millions of dollars to bail out protesters who were arrested in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winona student group holds ‘Rally for Roevember’ with Minnesota state senate candidate
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – A student group in Winona held a ‘Rally for Roevember’ on Friday. The group is highlighting what they say is the impact the midterm elections can have on the future of reproductive rights in Minnesota. State Senate Candidate for the 26th District Dan...
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
bloomberglaw.com
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0