ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case

(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
boreal.org

New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial Branch#Future Group#Politics State#The Feeding Our Future#Fof#The Star Tri
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1390 KRFO

These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
bloomberglaw.com

Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo

Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy