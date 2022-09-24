Saints lose rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor to injured reserve

You hate to see this. Alontae Taylor stepped up for the New Orleans Saints in a big spot last week, playing in place of Paulson Adebo (who was sidelined by an ankle injury) and Marshon Lattimore (who had been ejected) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie cornerback responded well, but a knee injury in Thursday’s practice session has sent him to injured reserve. He’ll have to sit out at least the next four games, but it’s unclear how serious this is, and whether he’ll be out of action for a longer time.

So it’s on to the next man up. The Saints elevated rookie corner DaMarcus Fields from their practice squad for Sunday’s road game with the Carolina Panthers, and he may play a big role behind Lattimore and Bradley Roby if Adebo, who is questionable to play, can’t go. Veteran safety Justin Evans figures to continue covering the slot as the team’s primary defender in that role, but we’ll keep an eye out for changes.

Fields was a standout at Texas Tech and played more defense snaps (121) than anyone else for New Orleans in their three preseason games, lining up most frequently in the slot (76 snaps). He’s got good size for the position at 6-foot-even and 193 pounds, and is probably fine as a backup, but maybe not someone you want starting right out of the gates. We’ll see where he and how often he plays on Sunday.

But this is a big loss for New Orleans, though maybe not how you’re imagining. Taylor had played 47 snaps on special teams through the first two weeks against just 19 reps with the defense, primarily playing gunner and jammer with the punt units. He was making plays in that role alongside J.T. Gray, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Saints address his absence. One player to watch is backup wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who made the cut in the first place as a rookie out of Tennessee in 2020 for his efforts in the kicking game.

Taylor, a second-round draft choice, is the third rookie Saints draft pick to land on injured reserve, along with left tackle Trevor Penning (a first rounder expected back in November) and linebacker D’Marcus Jackson (a fifth rounder who is out for the season). Sixth-round pick Jordan Jackson, a defensive tackle, is on the practice squad, leaving first-round wide receiver Chris Olave as the only rookie draft pick on the active roster.