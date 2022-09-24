Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Kids Fishing Day is set for Oct. 8
Is set for Oct. 8SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday, Oct. 8 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trophies are presented to all winners.
Franklin News Post
ValleyStar, Martinsvillle agree to an extension
MARTINSVILLE,– Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.
Comments / 0