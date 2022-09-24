ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

nypressnews.com

Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart

DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. The victim was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

14-Year-Old Teen Fatally Shot in South Dallas

Dallas police are looking for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. In the early morning on September 25, at approximately 1:24 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter

DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Scyene Road

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Hit-And-Run in Dallas, Man Struck by Two Vehicles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Dallas early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., authorities say. According to Dallas Police, an unknown make or model suspect vehicle was westbound 3000 Fort Worth Avenue in the right lane of three lanes when a man who was in the roadway, was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown into the middle lane.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Overton Road

Dallas Police arrested Anthony Welcome, 51, and have charged him with Murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 4:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station parking lot, located at 3926 E. Overton Road. The victim, 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, and the witness were shot by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and victim Hodge died from his injuries. The witness was treated and released.
DALLAS, TX

