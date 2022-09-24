ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano, HI

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 27, 2022

Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 10:01 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:47 PM HST. cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay...
Youth Summits Scheduled in North Hawaiʻi and Hilo

Two local youth summits are scheduled next month in an effort to provide teens and young adults an opportunity to network, gain insight into their personal skills and strengths, and identify opportunities to contribute to community resilience. The summits will be hosted by the ʻŌpio Alliance for Kuleana Advancement, also...
City
Volcano, HI
Instructors Asking for Feedback on Maunakea Teaching Telescope Plan

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo wants to know what the public thinks of its telescope plan. The school is proposing to locate its 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. The proposed project...
Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
NewsBreak
Science
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth

For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
Road Work to Begin This Week on Stainback Highway

Repairs to an East Hawaiʻi roadway are set to begin this week. Crews with the county Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation will start work on Stainback Highway Tuesday. Repairs are slated for the portion of the roadway from the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo to North Kūlani Road and will be done in three phases.
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI

Community Policy