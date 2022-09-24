Read full article on original website
yankeeinstitute.org
Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade
Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Connecticut gas prices drop below $3
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
These new Connecticut laws take effect on Oct. 1
Several new laws will go into effect in Connecticut on Oct. 1, 2022, ranging from juvenile justice to protections for users of online dating.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
cbia.com
Lamont, Stefanowski Share Economic Plans
Connecticut voters go to the polls in less than seven weeks to elect the state’s next governor. How do the two major party candidates plan to steer the state’s post-pandemic recovery and growth?. Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski appeared at CBIA’s The Connecticut...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CT Transit buses have been free since April 1. Ridership is now topping pre-COVID totals in some cities.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
milfordmirror.com
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
Blumenthal demands M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by merger
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Register Citizen
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
Register Citizen
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter
On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
When can you next see the International Space Station from Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to see more objects in the sky after SpaceX’s most recent flight on Saturday? You won’t have to wait long! The International Space Station is visible at least once a day, making it the most common manmade object seen from the ground. Each sighting happens around sunrise and sunset […]
Eyewitness News
Cannabis retailers selected in lottery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
