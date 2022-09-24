ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

yankeeinstitute.org

Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade

Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
FOX 61

Connecticut gas prices drop below $3

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
J.R. Heimbigner

Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
i95 ROCK

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
cbia.com

Lamont, Stefanowski Share Economic Plans

Connecticut voters go to the polls in less than seven weeks to elect the state’s next governor. How do the two major party candidates plan to steer the state’s post-pandemic recovery and growth?. Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski appeared at CBIA’s The Connecticut...
John Green
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
milfordmirror.com

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
Register Citizen

5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
Eyewitness News

Cannabis retailers selected in lottery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
