Nanakuli football enters Cover2 rankings
Nanakuli is 5-1 heading into its matchup against Kaimuki on Saturday.
scoringlive.com
Cougars rally past Bulldogs with strong second half to bounce back in OIA D2 race
HAWAII KAI — Kaiser got the much-needed win it wanted Saturday night, but not after its share of first-half struggles. Easton Yoshino passed for 331 yards and a six touchdowns to help the Cougars claw back from a double-digit deficit to a 41-32 win over Kaimuki in an OIA Division II game at Kaiser Stadium.
Trio of Rainbow Wahine earn Big West Conference honors
Caylen Alexander, Kate Lang and Amber Gilbert earned Big West Conference honors on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii soccer ties against Cal Poly to close out Big West Conference road trip
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Wahine soccer team finishes match with a draw against Cal Poly after scoring twice early in the match. Hawaii’s Krista Peterson put the first score on the board, just five minutes into the match. Two minutes later, Amber Gilbert found the net — marking her...
‘Bows Football Final — New Mexico State reaction
The BFF crew reacts to Saturday's loss at New Mexico State.
KITV.com
Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
KITV.com
6 snorkelers rescued in waters off Kahe Point Bach Park in West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six snorkelers had to be rescued in waters off of Leeward Oahu on Monday. Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Kahe Point Beach Park just after 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Missing swimmer off Waikiki found
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
hawaiibusiness.com
Sages Over 70: Walter Kirimitsu
Walter Kirimitsu is as ambitious and excited about his work at age 81 as when he was a young man climbing the career ladder. After graduating from Saint Louis School, UH Mānoa and the University of Michigan’s law school, the down-to-earth local boy built a long and illustrious legal career in Hawai‘i and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
6 visitors rescued by first responders on west side
HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning first responders were dispatched to Kahe Point Beach Park where six snorkelers were apparently in distress, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Four of the snorkelers were adults and the other were two children who got caught in the currents and were being pushed offshore. That’s when a bystander […]
KITV.com
Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
KHON2
Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court
Update on cracks in columns along Honolulu’s rail line
Independent analyses are underway on the cracks in the concrete columns that support the elevated stations along the Honolulu rail line. Reports are expected by the end of this month.
