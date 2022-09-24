ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Waipahu, HI
City
Kailua, HI
Waipahu, HI
Sports
KITV.com

Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
KHON2

Missing swimmer off Waikiki found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Sages Over 70: Walter Kirimitsu

Walter Kirimitsu is as ambitious and excited about his work at age 81 as when he was a young man climbing the career ladder. After graduating from Saint Louis School, UH Mānoa and the University of Michigan’s law school, the down-to-earth local boy built a long and illustrious legal career in Hawai‘i and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

6 visitors rescued by first responders on west side

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning first responders were dispatched to Kahe Point Beach Park where six snorkelers were apparently in distress, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Four of the snorkelers were adults and the other were two children who got caught in the currents and were being pushed offshore. That’s when a bystander […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KAILUA, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court

Doctors Amazed - Do This Every Night and Lose Your Weight Hands Down the Top Credit Card of 2022. Wrap Foil Around Your Doorknob at Night if Alone, Here's Why. Remember Her? Take A Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now. SurelyAwesome. Here's What Full Mouth Dental...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy