Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey Angrily Destroys Booth After Shocking Loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey represented all Bills fans when he lost it and trashed his coaching booth after the team's upset loss to the team's AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. The post WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey Angrily Destroys Booth After Shocking Loss to Dolphins appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
LOOK: Top photos from the Bills' Week 3 game vs. the Dolphins
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 over the 2022 NFL season below:
Bills' undefeated streak ended by underdog Dolphins | THE CARTON SHOW
Week 3 was the week of upsets, one of which being the Miami Dolphins coming out on top over the Buffalo Bills. Craig Carton and Nick Wright talk the highlights of the game, and Nick shares why Bills fans should be a little concerned that their team hasn't quite figured out how to win the tough games.
