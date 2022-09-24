ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Bills' undefeated streak ended by underdog Dolphins | THE CARTON SHOW

Week 3 was the week of upsets, one of which being the Miami Dolphins coming out on top over the Buffalo Bills. Craig Carton and Nick Wright talk the highlights of the game, and Nick shares why Bills fans should be a little concerned that their team hasn't quite figured out how to win the tough games.
