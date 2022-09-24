ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Youth Summits Scheduled in North Hawaiʻi and Hilo

Two local youth summits are scheduled next month in an effort to provide teens and young adults an opportunity to network, gain insight into their personal skills and strengths, and identify opportunities to contribute to community resilience. The summits will be hosted by the ʻŌpio Alliance for Kuleana Advancement, also...
Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 27, 2022

Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 10:01 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:47 PM HST. cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay...
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
Road Work to Begin This Week on Stainback Highway

Repairs to an East Hawaiʻi roadway are set to begin this week. Crews with the county Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation will start work on Stainback Highway Tuesday. Repairs are slated for the portion of the roadway from the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo to North Kūlani Road and will be done in three phases.
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth

For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
