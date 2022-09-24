Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Youth Summits Scheduled in North Hawaiʻi and Hilo
Two local youth summits are scheduled next month in an effort to provide teens and young adults an opportunity to network, gain insight into their personal skills and strengths, and identify opportunities to contribute to community resilience. The summits will be hosted by the ʻŌpio Alliance for Kuleana Advancement, also...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
KITV.com
Group of Waipio Valley residents stand outside access road asking people to turn around
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - A Big Island resident, Valerie Goo told KITV4 she was harassed by an aggressive group of people as she was driving down to Waipio Valley this weekend. She said it was her right to go into the valley but the group members called the police...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
mauinow.com
Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion
Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa Community Garden Nourishes Families and Teaches Children about the Land
With soaring food prices, feeding five children can be tough. But 32-year-old Jasmine Tripp has been able to provide nourishing food for her kids and save hundreds of dollars a month by taking advantage of her local community garden in the Black Sands Beach subdivision in Puna. The Pāhoa resident...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 27, 2022
Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 10:01 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:47 PM HST. cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay...
bigislandmusic.net
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo
Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
Some Inmates Were Stuck At The Hilo Jail Because They Couldn’t Post $15 Bail
Some of the inmates at the packed Hilo jail have been stuck there because they could not post bail in amounts as low as $15, and conditions at the facility are so poor they rival conditions at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City, a Hawaii corrections oversight panel was told Thursday.
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
bigislandnow.com
Road Work to Begin This Week on Stainback Highway
Repairs to an East Hawaiʻi roadway are set to begin this week. Crews with the county Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation will start work on Stainback Highway Tuesday. Repairs are slated for the portion of the roadway from the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo to North Kūlani Road and will be done in three phases.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
scoringlive.com
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth
For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
