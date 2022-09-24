Read full article on original website
Calvin Carpenter
1d ago
Wow!!!!!. Midterms are here folks... meanwhile the sheep will always be blind. Because he's involved in it. Democrats and rhinos are the problem here in Minneapolis MN. It's right in front of our faces. Vote them out!!!!!!.
3
Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
MN Department of Education responds to Judge Guthmann's rebuke
In an email to WCCO, the MN Department of Education claims Feeding Our Future demanded that MDE make payments, and the court made it clear that if MDE continued the legal fight to withhold payments, MDE would incur sanctions and legal penalties.
Judge accuses Walz of making inaccurate statements regarding food fraud case
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is accusing Governor Tim Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case. Walz says the state stopped making payments to Feeding our Future when it suspected fraud, but the nonprofit sued, and a judge ordered payments be resumed. Judge John Guthmann said in a statement Friday that he never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments. He says state educational officials voluntarily started making payments again. Forty-eight people are under federal indictment for stealing a quarter-billion dollars from the federal meal program.
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student
MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
A California woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, from Fresno, California, is charged with:. Five counts of wire fraud. One count of aggravated identity theft. Four counts of making and subscribing...
Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
