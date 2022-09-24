ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Calvin Carpenter
Wow!!!!!. Midterms are here folks... meanwhile the sheep will always be blind. Because he's involved in it. Democrats and rhinos are the problem here in Minneapolis MN. It's right in front of our faces. Vote them out!!!!!!.

voiceofalexandria.com

Blame flies over $250 million fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – After taxpayers lost $250 million in what federal officials deemed “the largest pandemic fraud" in the nation, the government agencies involved are blaming each other. The Department of Justice charged 47 people with the fraud, alleging they exploited federal money left unguarded by lax...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case

(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
willmarradio.com

Judge accuses Walz of making inaccurate statements regarding food fraud case

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is accusing Governor Tim Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case. Walz says the state stopped making payments to Feeding our Future when it suspected fraud, but the nonprofit sued, and a judge ordered payments be resumed. Judge John Guthmann said in a statement Friday that he never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments. He says state educational officials voluntarily started making payments again. Forty-eight people are under federal indictment for stealing a quarter-billion dollars from the federal meal program.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Person
Tim Walz
KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvrr.com

Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

New DEED Research Reveals Most Minnesota Workers who Recently Switched Employers Saw Real Wage Gains

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - September 26, 2022. New research from the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) takes a closer look at job mobility patterns of workers in the state, with a focus on wage impacts. This research helps economists, employers and others understand worker mobility in the context of inflation that is outpacing average wage growth and high rates of workers choosing to leave or change employers during this tight labor market.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking

DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Politics
MinnPost

Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
