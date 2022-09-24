Read full article on original website
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
Tony La Russa will not return to White Sox this season
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season, the team announced on Saturday.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches.The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago's four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of...
Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley
Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 43rd Edition: 9/25/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Tennessee Smokies officially began their quest for a Southern League championship. They took Game 1 from Pensacola—a team that frequently gave them fits in the regular season—so they have to be feeling good. The Iowa Cubs were off, so, on that note, check out the best and worst in Tennessee for the 43rd edition of Around the Farm.
NFL Draft: Is Israel Abanikanda the Pitt Panthers Version of Former Quarterback Kenny Pickett?
Read below to gather more info on the emerging tailback from Pittsburgh.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Longest Win Streak for Pennant Clinching Victory
On Sept. 27 1935, the Chicago Cubs completed a 21-game win streak to complete a comeback of the St. Louis Cardinals for their 100th win of the season, a pennant clincher.
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
Patrick Wisdom HR paces Cubs to victory over Pirates
Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run home run to help pace the visiting Chicago Cubs on Sunday to an 8-3 victory
