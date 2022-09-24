ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Visual Recap: #4 U-M 34, Maryland 27

8: The opening score came just eight seconds into the game, U-M's fastest touchdown to begin a game since Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland in 2019, a play which took 11 seconds to unfold. 243: Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Potent Corner Attack Pushes U-M Past No. 19 Rutgers on the Road

» No. 8 Michigan used three corner goals en route to a 4-1 road win at No. 19 Rutgers; it was U-M's first Big Ten win of the season. » Abby Tamer, Kate McLaughlin, Lora Clarke and Claire Taylor all scored; Tamer leads U-M with seven goals, while Taylor notched the first of her career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Thomson Leads Trio of Top-25 Wolverines as U-M Finishes Fifth at Macdonald Cup

» With a final round 354 team tally, Michigan jumped a position to fifth place at the Macdonald Cup with a 1,069 team total at the Yale Golf Course. » With a final-round 68 (-2), Hunter Thomson made it back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the season as he tied for eighth at 209 (71-70-68, -1) -- his seventh career sub-par 54-hole total.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Blanked by Cornhuskers on Senior Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's soccer team fell 1-0 to Nebraska on Sunday (Sept. 25) at U-M Soccer Stadium. Prior to the contest, Michigan (5-4-2, 0-2-1 Big Ten) honored seniors Hannah Blake, Lauren Brideau, Claire Dawson, Lily Farkas, Emily Leyson, Katherine McElroy, Margot Ridgeway, Jayde Riviere and Dani Wolfe.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Kim Among Top 10, Leads U-M to Sixth After First Day of Macdonald Cup

» With team tallies of 355 and 360, Michigan sits sixth with a 715 total after the first day of the Macdonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course. » Jude Kim fired a career-low-tying 67 (-3) in the first round, following with a 71 (+1) to pace the Wolverines on day one with a 138 (-2) total and placing him tied for sixth.
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Brown, Miller Team up for Doubles Title at Ranked Spotlight

CARY, N.C. -- The doubles pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller went 3-0 to win the E-F Doubles Flight as the University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up action at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25). The tournament was held at NC State's Isenhour Tennis Center and the Cary Tennis Park.
ANN ARBOR, MI

