Premier League

Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
BBC

Jonny Evans hungry for more with Northern Ireland as 100th cap approaches

Jonny Evans says he intends to continue playing international football for "as long as I can" as he approaches his 100th Northern Ireland cap. The centre-back is set to become the country's fourth male centurion against Greece on Tuesday. The milestone will come 16 years after his debut in the...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
Yardbarker

Luke Shaw defends ‘amazing’ Harry Maguire after England draw

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both started England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday and the pair experienced polarising evenings as the Three Lions’ ended the group at the foot of the standings. Maguire has faced heavy criticism for the best part of 12 months and although Shaw...
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission

The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori. Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.
papermag.com

Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand claims Jadon Sancho 'suits international football better than the Premier League'... and admits he doesn't understand why the Manchester United winger didn't make Gareth Southgate's latest England squad

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho deserves a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, and has claimed the Manchester United winger is more suited to international football than the Premier League. After a tricky first season at United last year, Sancho has looked looked much better under Erik ten Hag this...
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
