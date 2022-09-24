Read full article on original website
Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life
AS Roma and ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has said that many of Harry Maguire's critics don't have their own lives.
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
John Stones Suffers Hamstring Injury In England v Germany
Manchester City defender John Stones left the pitch injured in England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
England's players still believe in Gareth Southgate as they try to sort problems pre-World Cup
LONDON -- Gareth Southgate may be mindful of growing dissent within the England fanbase and wary of what he describes as an impending "war" with sections of the media, but on Monday his players made the most important judgement of all. There was never a chance of the Football Association...
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance
Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has defended Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after a poor display against Germany.
Jonny Evans hungry for more with Northern Ireland as 100th cap approaches
Jonny Evans says he intends to continue playing international football for "as long as I can" as he approaches his 100th Northern Ireland cap. The centre-back is set to become the country's fourth male centurion against Greece on Tuesday. The milestone will come 16 years after his debut in the...
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Luke Shaw defends ‘amazing’ Harry Maguire after England draw
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both started England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday and the pair experienced polarising evenings as the Three Lions’ ended the group at the foot of the standings. Maguire has faced heavy criticism for the best part of 12 months and although Shaw...
Harry Maguire: England and Manchester United centre-back criticised more than ever seen before in football - Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw says England and Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire receives more criticism than he has "ever seen before in football". Centre-back Maguire made mistakes in the build-up to two of Germany's three goals in England's 3-3 draw on Monday. His selection, and place in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up, has...
Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori. Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Rio Ferdinand claims Jadon Sancho 'suits international football better than the Premier League'... and admits he doesn't understand why the Manchester United winger didn't make Gareth Southgate's latest England squad
Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho deserves a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, and has claimed the Manchester United winger is more suited to international football than the Premier League. After a tricky first season at United last year, Sancho has looked looked much better under Erik ten Hag this...
Watch: Luke Shaw pulls one back for England against Germany at Wembley
England have managed to turn around a two-goal deficit against Germany at Wembley. Harry Maguire has had a howler of a second half and could be picked out as being at fault for both of Germany’s goals which saw them lead 2-0. However, England have turned the game on...
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
