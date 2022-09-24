Read full article on original website
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
247Sports
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee
No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The important conference matchup will take place next Saturday.
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
Florida State announces uniform combination for Boston College
Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing against the Eagles.
Column: Florida State is starting to feel Florida State-y, again
TALLAHASSEE -- An easy-going win over an FCS opponent. A dramatic win over an SEC program that probably didn’t have to be so dramatic. And a storybook comeback bid overcoming one significant injury after another to begin ACC play. Florida State’s 3-0 start had variety, no doubt. The ascension...
LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout Saturday night.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's victory over BC, QB Jordan Travis, 4-0 start, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State topped Boston College 44-14 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and outgained the Eagles by 295 yards. After the game, Mike Norvell spoke with the media to review the dominant performance. View the full presser below:
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
WCTV
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
WCTV
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Hurricane Ian and what we can possibly expect closer to home. Watch the attached video for the details.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
WCTV
Leon Co. updates on Hurricane Ian
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the forecast.
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (9/24/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for the majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend. Dry conditions caused by an upper level ridge by will bring slight relief with lower humidity and an approaching cold front will bring back a glimpse of Fall weather. Expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows will dip down to the 60s.
