Tallahassee, FL

FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University's Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida's capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (9/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for the majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend. Dry conditions caused by an upper level ridge by will bring slight relief with lower humidity and an approaching cold front will bring back a glimpse of Fall weather. Expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows will dip down to the 60s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

