Michigan State football chopped by Minnesota in embarrassing 34-7 loss
EAST LANSING — Forget competing for a national championship. Mel Tucker’s Michigan State football team hit perhaps the low point of his three-year tenure Saturday. By the end of the first quarter. And it kept getting worse for the Spartans against Minnesota, on defense and offense. The Gophers...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan State, Michigan pay tribute to past coaches
As the calendar slowly turns from September to October, and Big Ten football schedules slide from nonconference walkthroughs — sorry, Nebraska — to Midwest slugfests, there’s a familiar feeling in the air. Perhaps you’ve felt it this week …. Nostalgia. Programs all over the conference are...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan football TE Erick All's injury status
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football was without several key players on Saturday as it took on Maryland, including Trevor Keegan, Nikhai Hill-Green, Donovan Edwards and Cade McNamara. But the one player fans have been particularly concerned about is tight end Erick All. This past week, rumors swirled about...
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools
Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
Joel Klatt assesses Michigan football’s game vs. Maryland, expectations vs. Iowa
Michigan football had its first test of the season on Saturday against Maryland, and it passed — but it wasn’t pretty, nor was it perfect. Fox Sports’ premier color analyst Joel Klatt, who was on the call, is generally complimentary of the Wolverines, but he garnered some criticism from Michigan fans due to him not overtly praising the home team during the 34-27 win. On ‘The Joel Klatt Podcast,’ Klatt explained why he was critical of the Wolverines, what he saw from the team, and his expectations for the maize and blue when they face off against Iowa on the road this upcoming Saturday.
Michigan vs. Iowa: An early look at the Wolverines’ first road test
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team hits the road for the first time all season for a road contest against Iowa, the reigning Big Ten West champs. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally).
