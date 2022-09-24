ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Scarlet Nation

Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools

Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt assesses Michigan football’s game vs. Maryland, expectations vs. Iowa

Michigan football had its first test of the season on Saturday against Maryland, and it passed — but it wasn’t pretty, nor was it perfect. Fox Sports’ premier color analyst Joel Klatt, who was on the call, is generally complimentary of the Wolverines, but he garnered some criticism from Michigan fans due to him not overtly praising the home team during the 34-27 win. On ‘The Joel Klatt Podcast,’ Klatt explained why he was critical of the Wolverines, what he saw from the team, and his expectations for the maize and blue when they face off against Iowa on the road this upcoming Saturday.
247Sports

Michigan vs. Iowa: An early look at the Wolverines’ first road test

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team hits the road for the first time all season for a road contest against Iowa, the reigning Big Ten West champs. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally).
