There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO