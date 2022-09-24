ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse

There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
Yardbarker

Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick. The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5...
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero hitting eighth for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Jose Barrero as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will bat eighth and handle the shortstop position for the Reds Monday while Kyle Farmer starts at designated hitter and Alejo Lopez sits. Our models project Barrero, who has a $2,100 salary...
