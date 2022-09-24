Read full article on original website
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse
There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick. The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5...
Jose Barrero hitting eighth for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jose Barrero as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will bat eighth and handle the shortstop position for the Reds Monday while Kyle Farmer starts at designated hitter and Alejo Lopez sits. Our models project Barrero, who has a $2,100 salary...
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
Cal Raleigh’s RBI double in 9th carries Mariners past Royals
Cal Raleigh’s one-out double in the ninth lifted the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 win over the Royals Saturday
