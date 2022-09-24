Read full article on original website
Harsin aggressive on fourth down
AUBURN | With Auburn on Missouri's 29-yard line, the game tied and less than two minutes left on the clock, Bryan Harsin had a choice. Either go for it and try to get closer into range for Anders Carlson, or depend on his offensive line to get a big enough push for Tank Bigsby to rush for a first down.
Dominating performance by Hall
AUBURN | It was a defensive game and the best defensive player came to play. Edge Derick Hall had six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception to lead Auburn to a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. “Derick’s a captain. There’s a reason why he is,” said Auburn coach...
Johnson undergoing surgery, out 6-8 weeks
AUBURN | Tate Johnson will undergo surgery on Thursday after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Saturday's victory against Missouri, Bryan Harsin confirmed. The starting center for Auburn in the first four games, Johnson will likely miss six to eight weeks, while Harsin couldn't rule out a season-ending injury for the junior.
Mizzou's dominant defense against Auburn not enough, fall 17-14 in overtime
Auburn, Alabama 一 It took a missed 26-yard field goal from arguably the best placekicker in the nation and the ball slipping out of the hands at the goal line from a running back who has never fumbled in his career for Missouri to lose 17-14 against Auburn in overtime.
BMatt’s Monday musings
AUBURN | One way to look at Saturday’s SEC opener against Missouri is a bad win is a heck of a lot better than a bad loss. And that’s true, especially for Auburn’s players, who continue to bring a lot of effort on both sides of the ball. They clearly care and want to perform well. They deserve your support.
Ten Thoughts on Mizzou's 17-14 loss to Auburn
1) That was the craziest football game I've ever covered. The stakes weren't as high as some of the other nut-kicks. This wasn't the No. 1 team in the country winning a nation title because it got five downs or because one guy kicked a touchdown pass to the other. But it was freaking nuts. I don't know how else to say it. Missouri had that game WON twice. I mean won. At least. Maybe more. In a weird way, I felt like Missouri won because I spent most of the day thinking both teams were trying to lose and Missouri actually did lose, so maybe they did the thing both teams were trying to do better. You could write a book about this game. It would at least be the lead chapter in "So you want to know what it feels like to be a Mizzou fan?"
Carlson clutch when needed
Anders Carlson struggled on Saturday, but he was clutch when Auburn needed him most. Prior to his game-winner, Carlson had missed three kicks, but two of them were negated due to penalties. He didn’t let that phase him and drilled the winning kick. “Gotta take the positives away,” Carlson...
Snap Counts: Auburn
The day after each game this season, we will post the snap counts for every Missouri offensive and defensive player. As the season progresses, we will also keep a running total of the snap counts for the year for each player. Below are the snap counts for the 17-14 loss...
