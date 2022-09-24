1) That was the craziest football game I've ever covered. The stakes weren't as high as some of the other nut-kicks. This wasn't the No. 1 team in the country winning a nation title because it got five downs or because one guy kicked a touchdown pass to the other. But it was freaking nuts. I don't know how else to say it. Missouri had that game WON twice. I mean won. At least. Maybe more. In a weird way, I felt like Missouri won because I spent most of the day thinking both teams were trying to lose and Missouri actually did lose, so maybe they did the thing both teams were trying to do better. You could write a book about this game. It would at least be the lead chapter in "So you want to know what it feels like to be a Mizzou fan?"

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO