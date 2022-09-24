ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion

OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating the crash. Authorities said traffic is being diverted for both directions of travel. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the I-80 opened up again around...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul

Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP arrests man going over 100 mph on interstate in Lincoln County

SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man after clocking his speed at 132 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County. NSP said they received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving well over 100 mph in a reckless manner on I-80 in Dawson County on Sept. 24. A trooper reportedly located the Challenger in Lincoln County and got an official speed of the vehicle at 132 mph.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes

Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request. County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Insect Repellent#Paralysis#Diseases#Linus West Nile Virus#General Health#Wnv#Wcdhd
North Platte Post

North Platte schools are making change count with Change Wars

The North Platte Public School Foundation (NPPSF) has kicked off this year’s Change Wars. This is a friendly competition between classrooms in the district. Students are asked to bring change to give to their teacher each morning starting September 21 and ending on September 28. New totals will be announced each day. Another option for participating is to visit nppsf.org to make a gift allowing community and alumni to engage with the schools. The winning classroom in each building will get a Popsicle Party. Also, one classroom from each elementary building will receive a student ticket to the Bulldog Backyard BBQ. All elementary student representatives will then march on the track prior to the Bulldog kick-off at 7 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up. Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy