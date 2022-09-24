Read full article on original website
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion
OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating the crash. Authorities said traffic is being diverted for both directions of travel. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the I-80 opened up again around...
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul
Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
NSP arrests man going over 100 mph on interstate in Lincoln County
SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man after clocking his speed at 132 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County. NSP said they received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving well over 100 mph in a reckless manner on I-80 in Dawson County on Sept. 24. A trooper reportedly located the Challenger in Lincoln County and got an official speed of the vehicle at 132 mph.
Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes
Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request. County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and they're asking the public for help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran's tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
North Platte schools are making change count with Change Wars
The North Platte Public School Foundation (NPPSF) has kicked off this year’s Change Wars. This is a friendly competition between classrooms in the district. Students are asked to bring change to give to their teacher each morning starting September 21 and ending on September 28. New totals will be announced each day. Another option for participating is to visit nppsf.org to make a gift allowing community and alumni to engage with the schools. The winning classroom in each building will get a Popsicle Party. Also, one classroom from each elementary building will receive a student ticket to the Bulldog Backyard BBQ. All elementary student representatives will then march on the track prior to the Bulldog kick-off at 7 p.m.
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up. Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.
