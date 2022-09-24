Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
racedayct.com
Two Timer: Anthony Bello Gets Second SK Modified Win Of 2022 At Stafford Speedway
STAFFORD – The SK Modified division at Stafford Speedway has welcomed three first-time winners in 2022. The last list includes Anthony Bello, Marcello Rufrano and Jon Puleo. Friday it was Rufrano going from one-time winner to two-time winner in by using a lap lap pass to win the 40-lap SK Modified feature.
racedayct.com
Trend Setter: Ron Silk Wins Monaco Modified Tri-Track NAPA Fall Final At Stafford Speedway
STAFFORD – The resume of Ron Silk when it comes to Modified racing is overflowing with highlight accomplishments. Now the 39-year old from Norwalk can add a statistic to his racing history that stands exclusive to only him. On Sept. 29, 2002 Silk won the SK Modified feature at...
racedayct.com
Kris Watson Takes $5k R&R Street Stock Open As White Mountain Champions Crowned
(Press release from White Mountain Motorsports Park) Quinny Welch Earns Record Ninth King of the Mountain Track Championship. White Mountain Motorsports Park ended their 30th season with seven divisions chasing big money and championships on a cool September night in the beautiful valleys of Central New Hampshire. Records were broken, first timers found victory lane and another successful season wrapped up on the North Country highbanks.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
‘Every loss is a lesson’: Springfield Central football battles, ultimately falls to St. John’s (DC)
SPRINGFIELD — It’s no secret Springfield Central is one of the best football teams in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, they’ve shown that over the last several years.
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
ai-cio.com
David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare
David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
NBC Connecticut
Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday
Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration
NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
Eyewitness News
Travelers flee Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida the next couple days, travelers back and forth could be dealing with a lot of issues. Some fliers at Bradley International Airport are relieved after traveling back from Tampa on Monday. There were no cancellations...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
westernmassnews.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2. “After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.
