Stafford, CT

racedayct.com

Kris Watson Takes $5k R&R Street Stock Open As White Mountain Champions Crowned

(Press release from White Mountain Motorsports Park) Quinny Welch Earns Record Ninth King of the Mountain Track Championship. White Mountain Motorsports Park ended their 30th season with seven divisions chasing big money and championships on a cool September night in the beautiful valleys of Central New Hampshire. Records were broken, first timers found victory lane and another successful season wrapped up on the North Country highbanks.
BETHLEHEM, NH
MassLive.com

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally

THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
THOMPSON, CT
Stafford, CT
Stafford, CT
WWLP

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
ai-cio.com

David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare

David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday

Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration

NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Travelers flee Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida the next couple days, travelers back and forth could be dealing with a lot of issues. Some fliers at Bradley International Airport are relieved after traveling back from Tampa on Monday. There were no cancellations...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2. “After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

