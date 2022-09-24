ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally

THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
THOMPSON, CT
racedayct.com

Kris Watson Takes $5k R&R Street Stock Open As White Mountain Champions Crowned

(Press release from White Mountain Motorsports Park) Quinny Welch Earns Record Ninth King of the Mountain Track Championship. White Mountain Motorsports Park ended their 30th season with seven divisions chasing big money and championships on a cool September night in the beautiful valleys of Central New Hampshire. Records were broken, first timers found victory lane and another successful season wrapped up on the North Country highbanks.
BETHLEHEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Newtown, CT
Sports
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Williams
WWLP 22News

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Ilse Coffee In North Canaan, CT

This is the very last week for Build-Outs season in 2022. But don’t worry—our Build-Outs program will be back in 2023, and we’ve still got some incredible places left to spotlight. Today we’re checking out a coffee company that started out in a shared roasting facility, and now is working on building out their dream facility in North Canaan, Connecticut, just east of the Hudson River on the Massachusetts/Connecticut border. This is Isle Coffee.
CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timer#Sports#Stafford Speedway
New Britain Herald

Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration

NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Last Week Won $100,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Sept. 19 drawing won $100,000. The winning numbers were 7-15-36-46-67 and the Powerball was 7. The ticket matched four balls as well as the Powerball and had powerplay. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $285 million, which has a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Connecticut

Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday

Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
COVENTRY, CT
i95 ROCK

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy