racedayct.com
Trend Setter: Ron Silk Wins Monaco Modified Tri-Track NAPA Fall Final At Stafford Speedway
STAFFORD – The resume of Ron Silk when it comes to Modified racing is overflowing with highlight accomplishments. Now the 39-year old from Norwalk can add a statistic to his racing history that stands exclusive to only him. On Sept. 29, 2002 Silk won the SK Modified feature at...
racedayct.com
Back It Up: Todd Owen Clinches Second Consecutive SK Modified Championship At Stafford
STAFFORD – As the SK Light Modifieds were reaching the halfway point of the division’s 20-lap feature Friday night, track stewards at Stafford Speedway were making the urgent directive over the pit area public address system that SK Modified drivers needed to be lined up for their feature.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
racedayct.com
Kris Watson Takes $5k R&R Street Stock Open As White Mountain Champions Crowned
(Press release from White Mountain Motorsports Park) Quinny Welch Earns Record Ninth King of the Mountain Track Championship. White Mountain Motorsports Park ended their 30th season with seven divisions chasing big money and championships on a cool September night in the beautiful valleys of Central New Hampshire. Records were broken, first timers found victory lane and another successful season wrapped up on the North Country highbanks.
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Your Favorite 2022 Tour Type Modified Event In New England So Far
The return of the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series to Stafford Speedway Saturday for the NAPA Fall Final was another homerun for the series with 46 cars on hand looking to make the feature event. It marked the highest number of entries for any Tour Type Modified event in 2022. Today’s...
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Ilse Coffee In North Canaan, CT
This is the very last week for Build-Outs season in 2022. But don’t worry—our Build-Outs program will be back in 2023, and we’ve still got some incredible places left to spotlight. Today we’re checking out a coffee company that started out in a shared roasting facility, and now is working on building out their dream facility in North Canaan, Connecticut, just east of the Hudson River on the Massachusetts/Connecticut border. This is Isle Coffee.
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration
NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Last Week Won $100,000
A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Sept. 19 drawing won $100,000. The winning numbers were 7-15-36-46-67 and the Powerball was 7. The ticket matched four balls as well as the Powerball and had powerplay. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $285 million, which has a...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
NBC Connecticut
Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday
Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
WTNH.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
