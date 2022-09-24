ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
BBC

Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League

Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
The Guardian

In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River

Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
ESPN

England players held impromptu players-only meeting after Italy loss

Gareth Southgate revealed that England's players held an impromptu clear-the-air meeting without staff present to try and turn their form around after losing 1-0 to Italy on Friday. England, who were relegated to the Nations League second-tier after defeat in Milan, responded with an improved performance against Germany at Wembley...
FOX Sports

Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Spain live stream: UEFA Nations League prediction, TV channel, how to watch Ronaldo online, odds

Portugal host Spain on Tuesday with a two-point lead in UEFA Nations League A Group 2 knowing that a draw will send them into the final phase. The Portuguese lead the Spanish after Switzerland beat Luis Enrique's men 2-1 in Zaragoza and the pair drew last time out ahead of this meeting. A 4-0 win in Prague means that Fernando Santos' men must be considered favorites to progress.
UEFA
The Independent

Wales vs Poland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.Here’s everything you...
