fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Gets Hard Fought Draw at Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J. – (September 26, 2022) – It was a grudge match between two top 50 RPI teams on Monday night, as the Fordham Rams and Rutgers Scarlet Knights played to a 1-1 men's soccer draw at Yurcak Field. With the draw, Fordham extended its unbeaten streak to...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Rallies for Win at George Mason
Fairfax, Va. – (September 25, 2022) – Last Sunday, Fordham freshman Natalie Velde netted the game-tying goal to get the Rams a draw against George Washington. This Sunday, Velde did one better, scoring the game-winning goal in the second half to give Fordham a 2-1 win over the George Mason Patriots at George Mason Stadium.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Has First Official 2022-2023 Practice
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University head men's basketball coach Keith Urgo has his first official practice under his belt as he directed the Rams through a session on Monday in the Rose Hill Gym. The 2022-2023 Rams will be led by grad student guard Darius Quisenberry, who averaged 16.2...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Powers Past St. Bonaventure, 3-0
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – (September 24, 2022) – The Fordham Rams put together a 90-minute barrage on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday afternoon, scoring three second half goals for a 3-0 shutout victory in Atlantic 10 men's soccer action at the Marra Athletics Complex. Fordham (3-1-4, 1-0-1...
fordhamsports.com
#16 Water Polo Drops Two at MPSF Invitational
Stanford, Calif. – (September 24, 2022) – Day two of the MPSF Invitational for the 16th-ranked Fordham Rams was not a pleasant one, falling in both of their matches on Saturday. Fordham (8-6) was in control in their first match of the day against #13 UC Irvine, leading...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Army West Point Invitational
West Point, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened the 2022-2023 season at the Army West Point Invitational, held from September 23-25, at the U.S. Military Academy. Highlights for the Rams were grad student Lindsey Hung winning the A Flight consolation title and grad student Carlota Casasampere Escoda advancing to the B Flight semifinals.
fordhamsports.com
Golf Completes Play at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf wrapped up play at the MacDonald Cup, finishing 11th. Minnesota held on for the team title as did St. John's Peicheng Chen for individual honors. Nicholas Manning matched his career-low of 70 on Sunday, carding three birdies on three consecutive holes to lead...
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Ohio
Athens, Ohio – Stop us if you've heard this one before. Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat threw for over 500 yards and tied his school record with six touchdown passes, while senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis set a school record with 320 receiving yards and tied another mark with four receiving touchdowns. Only difference for this game is that it was Ohio who scored in the final minute to hand the Rams their first loss of the year, 59-52, on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.
fordhamsports.com
Fotis Kokosioulis Named FedEx Ground FCS and Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis has been named FedEx Ground FCS Offensive Player of the Week as well as Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week it was announced today. Kokosioulis caught 13 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-52 loss at...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Opens with Two Rounds at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf began the annual MacDonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course and finished 36 holes on day one in 10th place. Minnesota leads all schools with a combined 1-over 701, while St. John's Peicheng Chen's 11-under leads all individuals. John Kryscio carded a season-low...
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday‘s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney‘s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Cincinnati Herald
Deep Dive: Owning It! Cincinnati and Dayton 2022
Do you have more questions after watching the Owning It! Cincinnati and Dayton 2022 home ownership webinar? Did you miss the home ownership webinar? Don’t worry about it because we have you covered. Fifth Third Bank’s team of experts will answer any more questions that you need answered. They...
New Pittsburgh Courier
THE COURIER TRAVELS TO CANTON TO CAPTURE…The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY CHEERLEADERS—MONET MILLER, BRITTANY SANDERS, BREANNE LOVELACE, ZAHYNIA KELLY, DIAMANI RICE. Penn State University has more than 100,000 crazed fans wearing all-white and waving white pom-poms, cheering their Nittany Lions on to victory…or in more recent years, a loss. Pitt and West Virginia hook up for...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score
TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
