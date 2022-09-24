Athens, Ohio – Stop us if you've heard this one before. Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat threw for over 500 yards and tied his school record with six touchdown passes, while senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis set a school record with 320 receiving yards and tied another mark with four receiving touchdowns. Only difference for this game is that it was Ohio who scored in the final minute to hand the Rams their first loss of the year, 59-52, on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

