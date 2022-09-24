Read full article on original website
1972 graduate excited for Fort Hays State homecoming
Nelson Krueger, a 1972 graduate of Fort Hays State University, looks forward to attending FHSU Homecoming in just a few short weeks as he says the weekend events evoke warm memories and nostalgia. During the annual celebration, Nelson will be inducted into the university’s Half Century Club for having graduated...
NWester: To Grandma Freda, with love: Gorham woman opens bakery featuring grandmother’s recipes
GORHAM — Freda Henrickson would be one proud grandmother if she was alive today. One of the Ellis woman’s two granddaughters is carrying on her baking legacy – in a big way. Amadee Staab has turned an old tin shed at her rural family home just outside...
FHSU discussion on students, trauma available online
On Sept. 20, Fort Hays State University hosted a panel of experts for a discussion on dealing with trauma in our schools. • Why society has been slow to respond to the effects of trauma among students. • A description of the mental and physical manifestations of trauma in children...
Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
Scholarships top $320,000 for FHSU business students
More than 270 student scholarships exceeding $320,000 were awarded to Fort Hays State University business and entrepreneurship students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The awards, announced at the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship awards ceremony Thursday afternoon in the FHSU Memorial Union Ballroom, were presented to on-campus and online students.
Accidental stove burner ignition causes fire damage to Hays mobile home
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m. the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a mobile home on fire located at 1010 Reservation Road in Hays. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen exhaust fan. Crews entered the structure with forced entry through the front door and located the fire in the kitchen.
⛳ Monarchs finish second at Hoisington Invite
BARTON COUNTY - The TMP-Marian girls placed three in the top-10 and finish in second place at the Hoisington Invitational at Lake Barton Golf Club. The Monarchs shot a 214 in the nine-hole event and finished 25 strokes in back of the host Cardinals. Ashley Hipp led the Monarchs with...
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.
