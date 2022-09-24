Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Lane Closure Scheduled For Portion of Kekaha Roadway
A part of a Kekaha roadway will be temporarily closed the first week of October. Crews will be working from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3-7, weather permitting, on a portion of Kōke‘e Road for maintenance and repair work on the Mana Stream Bridge. A one-lane closure will be in effect during the road work.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly plowed into two pedestrians earlier this week, killing one. Officials said 65-year-old Clayton G. Silva Sr. was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving. The incident happened Monday evening along Kuhio Highway in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
Two women hospitalized after crash in Kapaa
Two people are hospitalized after a crash happened in Kapaa on Monday, Sept. 19.
KITV.com
Kauai Police arrest suspect in car accident that killed one woman
LIHUE, Kauai (KITV) -- Kauai Police have arrested the driver involved in a car accident in Kapaa that killed one woman and injured another. Clayton G. Silva Sr, 65, was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury, and inattention to driving. He has since been released from police custody pending an investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway
PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
scoringlive.com
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth
For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
