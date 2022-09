Sunday’s match will be the Pride’s final home game of the 2022 NWSL regular season. Exploria Stadium has seen a couple exciting endings with the Pride scoring late stoppage-time goals to earn points. The first came with Toni Pressley scoring a 96th-minute penalty kick to earn a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current. That was followed by the Pride scoring twice in second-half stoppage time to earn a point with Mikayla Cluff scoring in the 95th and Darian Jenkins in the 98th minute, respectively. A few matches later, the Pride earned a point at home against Angel City FC courtesy of a Los Angeles own goal in the 90th minute.

