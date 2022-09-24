Read full article on original website
Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU
An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice
The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or somebody different,” Bucs coach...
Roundup: Pendland hits milestone in Lady Vikings’ win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday. Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.
wcyb.com
Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year
(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
Roundup: Lady Pioneers take five-setter at Morristown West
MORRISTOWN — With Callie Butler cutting loose for 20 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney and Brylee Tullock logging double-doubles, David Crockett’s volleyball team edged past Morristown West 3-2 on Monday night. Butler accompanied her kills total with eight digs in the 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 Lady Pioneers decision.
D-B's Poore wins state Coach of the Year award
KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett basketball coach Chris Poore. On Monday in a press release, it was announced that Poore was selected as the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Science Hill boys, D-B girls capture Region 1-AA golf titles
ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course. With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-over 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
Science Hill celebrating Homecoming with parade, football game on Thursday
It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday. Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer cross country course...
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exams
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee have earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP...
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Runners participate in Bluegrass Half Marathon in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Runners took to the streets of Johnson City Sunday to take part in the Bluegrass Half Marathon. The half marathon, also known as “The Goose Chase” started in downtown Johnson City on Commerce Street beside the Wild Wing Cafe and concluded in the parking lot of Pavilion, according to their […]
New York Times writer coming to ETSU
New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”
Johnson City Press
Freda Ricker Wilhoit
Freda Ricker Wilhoit, age 100, went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 24, 2022. Freda loved her Lord and Savior and was looking forward to going to her permanent heavenly home. Freda was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on August 29, 1922, to parents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Ricker.
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
