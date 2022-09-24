Read full article on original website
'It is surreal': Canada's Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands
Fiona ripped through Canada's eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Washes Coastal Home Into the Sea in Canada
A viral video of Hurricane Fiona devastating homes along the coast of Canada shows houses literally falling into the sea. The Canadian military is sending troops to help with the aftermath of Fiona, The Guardian reports. The hurricane destroyed houses, removed roofs, and took out power throughout the nation’s Atlantic provinces. ABC News shared powerful footage of the storm on Twitter.
'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-strength winds that carried homes off their foundations and into the Atlantic.
Canada is braced for TWO MONTHS of rain in a single evening as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Nova Scotia at 125mph and forecasters warn of 'landmark' bad conditions
Hurricane Fiona is bringing hurricane conditions and winds over 100 mph to Canada's eastern coast on Friday evening and has already left over 137,000 homes without power, though the historic storm has been downgraded to a Category 2. The homes affected so far were mostly found in Nova Scotia and...
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'
The Canadian Hurricane Centre called Hurricane Fiona a "historic storm for eastern Canada" and a "potential landmark weather event."
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Fiona: Videos Show Destruction of 'Most Intense' Storm Hitting Nova Scotia
Numerous videos emerged showing downed trees, wrecked power lines, and fierce winds in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning.
Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’
Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could...
Hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada after Fiona rumbles north
The storm named Fiona slammed into Canada's eastern seaboard with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall Saturday, pulling buildings into the ocean, collapsing homes, toppling trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona: ‘It’s going to hit us in the face.’
Preparation for the coming storm has been underway for days.
