ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Washes Coastal Home Into the Sea in Canada

A viral video of Hurricane Fiona devastating homes along the coast of Canada shows houses literally falling into the sea. The Canadian military is sending troops to help with the aftermath of Fiona, The Guardian reports. The hurricane destroyed houses, removed roofs, and took out power throughout the nation’s Atlantic provinces. ABC News shared powerful footage of the storm on Twitter.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Canada is braced for TWO MONTHS of rain in a single evening as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Nova Scotia at 125mph and forecasters warn of 'landmark' bad conditions

Hurricane Fiona is bringing hurricane conditions and winds over 100 mph to Canada's eastern coast on Friday evening and has already left over 137,000 homes without power, though the historic storm has been downgraded to a Category 2. The homes affected so far were mostly found in Nova Scotia and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Tim Houston
AccuWeather

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Canada#Wind Speeds#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’

Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy