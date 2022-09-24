Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game
The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
Alex DeBrincat undecided on long-term commitment to Ottawa?
When the Ottawa Senators traded the seventh-overall pick at the 2021 draft along with two other picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat, many assumed that the Senators were making the trade with the idea of signing DeBrincat to a long-term extension. While that’s definitely Ottawa’s preferred option with their new winger, it seems DeBrincat hasn’t made a firm choice on whether to commit to the Senators long-term just yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL
Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ceci skates with main group, Boeser out after hand surgery and more
Ceci’s slated to play a big role on the Oilers’ backend this season after scoring five goals and 28 points last year. Ceci played 20:54 per game last season, but that’s a number I could see rising this year. He won’t be in the Oilers’ lineup Monday...
Yardbarker
Senators News & Rumors: Stützle, Motte & Sanderson
It was a busy weekend for the Ottawa Senators , who played twice versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday [Sept. 24]. Head coach D.J. Smith’s team left Scotiabank Arena with one win and one loss, showcasing their offseason additions for the first time. The Senators took the lead...
Yardbarker
Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)
In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
Athanasiou calls signing with Hawks 'a no-brainer'
It's no secret the Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-blown rebuild. The moves they made over the summer showed the magnitude of it after Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat were traded away for future assets. For those reasons, the Blackhawks weren't necessarily going to be a hot...
NHL
Team Red defeats Team White, 4-2, in 2022 Red & White Scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A standing-room-only crowd turned out Sunday afternoon to watch Team Red defeat Team White, 4-2, in the Detroit Red Wings' annual Red & White Game at Centre Ice Arena. The intraquad scrimmage, which consisted of two 25-minute periods, was the first taste of true game action...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rapid Recap: San Jose Sharks 3, LA Kings 2 (OT)
Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 18 shots in just over 33 minutes of ice time, while Matt Villalta allowed two goals on 10 shots in his 30 minutes and 22 seconds of time between the pipes. Luke Kunin‘s goal 6:25 into the first period would be the lone marker in...
Comments / 0